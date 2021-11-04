Its Great To See Canterbury Bulldogs Supporters Excited About New Signings For 2022

Bulldogs supporters have been through some shit in recent years…

From the slow erosion of their clubs lineup under Des Hasler, the mismanagement of the clubs under previous administrators, then some very lean years as the club was forced into salary cap hell because of that mismanagement, Bulldogs fans have done it tough for a very long time.

Now, Bulldogs fans have some reasons too smile!

The arrival of Josh Addo-Carr has been warmly welcomed by the clubs supporters. Scenes of him being welcomes by supporters, paintings of him in a Bulldogs jersey in the streets, and the general excitement has been great to see.

Widely regarded as the best winger in the game, and one of the greatest wingers of all time, Addo-Carr is an excitement machine and gives the Bulldogs one of the games best weapons out wide.

On top of that the team welcomes newly crowed Premiership winner Matthew Burton from the Penrith Panthers. Burton had a great year for the Panthers, and with a move back to five-eight its expected we will see his game develop and really go to a new level.

Another Premiership winning from the Panthers also joins the team in 2022 in Tevita Pangai Jr. TPJ came to the Panthers mid season and showed so much professionalism at the club, he really endeared himself to Panthers supporters and those within the game with his attitude.

Matt Dufty joins the club on a one year deal looking to have a huge season in an effort to secure a big contract from 2023 onwards. Whether that is at the Bulldogs or not, we will have to wait to see. What matter is Dufty has all the motivation needed to have to come into the 2022 season looking to have a career best year.

Another huge signing that has gone under the radar is that of Paul Vaughan. After being sacked by the Dragons in 2022 for having the best BBQ in the NRL, he will be looking to get his career back on track. If he can find even a shred of his previous form, he will be an incredible signing.

Other players have obviously joined the club for next season as well, but these are the big guns that have Bulldogs fans so excited. Sure these players will come with the added pressure of expectation, but that is a welcome change for Bulldogs supporters after some very lean years.

