Introducing The Rugby League Podcasting Network

The Rugby League Podcasting Network is a website that showcases the very best of independent Rugby League podcasts from around the world.

With mainstream media outlets having a huge reach in the game, it was time to have an outlet for independent podcasting creators to be showcased all on one spot.

With Rugby League podcasts covering the NRL, Super League, International Rugby League, clubs, expansion and everything in between, you are sure to find a podcast you enjoy.

Headed by the Fergo and The Freak podcast, the site was made to share listeners across podcasts and to build a community in one place where you can find all the best podcasts, vote on polls, and eventually comment on episodes.

So add RugbyLeaguePodcastingNetwork.com to your bookmarks!

Related