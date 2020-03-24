If They Are Excited About Clubs Dying During A Pandemic, They Hate The Game!

Mar 25, 2020 League Freak National Rugby League 0
We are all going through the same, strange experience right now. One that turns the volume down on things in life that use to be very important to us all.
When the NRL decided to postpone the season it wasn’t great news, but it was totally understandable. We have seen so many different areas of our every day lives shut down for the greater good, and it has seen many people unable to go to work, with many losing their jobs.
Rugby League now faces the same tough moment in time that many millions of other people face.
In the face of all of this, in such an important moment, it is a bit off-putting to see some within the media focus on nothing but death riding the game and NRL clubs.
Rugby League across Australia has shutdown. Thousands of people within Rugby League are now without a job. The most obvious part of that may be the NRL, but think about the flow on effects of a completely shutdown of the game across our communities. From local shops to do catering for game day events to referees, there are all sorts of areas where the game provides income for people, and right now that is all on hold.
It feels like the wrong moment to be focusing on where the game will shut up shop.
Ask yourself right now, do you feel any sense of joy in thinking that any area of the game won’t survive this moment in time? Are you excited to talk about the possibility that clubs will become insolvent, that people will lose their jobs, their livelihoods and that many thousands of people will lose something they hold dear to their hearts?
It is understandable to talk about what effect the shutdown will have on the game, but to do nothing but endlessly bang on about the game dying right now while we only just start to enter a global pandemic, it just feels wrong.
Anyone doing that probably has their priorities in the wrong place right now.
Be safe readers. 🙂
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Jan 23, 2020 0
Sep 17, 2019 0
Aug 15, 2019 0
Mar 12, 2020 0
Feb 21, 2020 0
Feb 21, 2020 0
You must log in to post a comment.