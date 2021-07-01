How The 50:22 Kicking Law Trial Will Change International Rugby

World Rugby is prepared to introduce the 50:22 kicking law into international rugby from August. The law, which will be introduced alongside the goal line drop out law, will be adopted for all test kicking and will change international rugby.

What is a 50:22 Kick?

This is a kick from a player’s own half that bounces in the field before it crosses the touchline in the opposition 22, resulting in the kicking team getting the throw in the lineout. Under the current laws, the non-kicking team gets the throw into the lineout. Therefore, if implemented, it will be a significant change.

The idea is to make sure the defending teams drop more players into the backfield to protect their team from conceding lineouts inside their 22. This means that there will be fewer defenders on the frontline and more space for the attacking team.

Moreover, the trial law also came with safety in mind. The thinking is, if there are fewer defenders on the frontline, this could reduce the defense’s line speed. Additionally, this could also ensure the collisions are reduced and less impactful.

This new law will significantly affect how teams play because they will have to watch their backfield so that they don’t concede kick space. The law has already been tried in a competition as the National Rugby Championship (NRC) in Australia runs the first trial in 2019.

Rugby commentators argued that the NRC might not have been the best place to trial the new law. This is because the NRC games are usually high try-scoring, with games averaging 10 tries. Nonetheless, the data they returned to World Rugby from the trial showed that there were 14 examples of 50:22 kicks in 31 games. The data also stated that out of the 14 kicks, the resulting lineouts produced three tries. According to the data, the 50:22 did not cause a lot of disturbance in try-scoring.

The Law Was Received Differently

However, as World Rugby prepares to launch the new law, different people have received it differently. For example, former England International Jeremy Guscott stated that the 50:22 law should not be a priority. He said that he does not believe the law will foster more attacking play. According to Jeremy, making changes to the law should be prioritized.

New Zealand Rugby are reportedly not pleased with the 50:22 law. They argue that the law punishes attacking teams for coming close to scoring a try. However, teams with the best kickers and coaches would welcome the law as they will take advantage of their kicking talents to hit back at teams that attack them.

Bottom Line

The bottom line is, World Rugby is trying to make the game safer and more exciting to watch. The improvement of team defenses in recent years has changed the game. For instance, the attacking team usually ends up being stifled by oppressive defenses that are stacked with defenders.

World Rugby is trying to restore respect to the game’s attack and defense. As the trials continue, Rugby fans will be watching keenly to find out if it has any impact on the game.

What are your thoughts on the 50:22 kicking law?

