How Many Tries Did Billy Slater Score During His NRL Career?

Want to know how many tries Billy Slater scored during his NRL career? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

Billy Slater scored 190 tries in in 319 matches for the Melbourne Storm in the National Rugby League between 2003 and 2018.

Billy Slater also scored 12 tries in in 31 appearances for Queensland in the State Of Origin series.

Slater would also add 27 tries in 30 appearances for the Australian Rugby League team at international level.

