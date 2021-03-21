How Many Tries Did Billy Slater Score During His NRL Career?

Mar 22, 2021 League Freak Melbourne Storm 0
Want to know how many tries Billy Slater scored during his NRL career? Well, you’ve come to the right place!
Billy Slater scored 190 tries in in 319 matches for the Melbourne Storm in the National Rugby League between 2003 and 2018.
Billy Slater also scored 12 tries in in 31 appearances for Queensland in the State Of Origin series.
Slater would also add 27 tries in 30 appearances for the Australian Rugby League team at international level.
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Mar 22, 2021 0
Mar 22, 2021 0
Mar 11, 2021 0
Mar 16, 2021 0
You must log in to post a comment.