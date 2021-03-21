How Many Points Did Jonny Wilkinson Score For The England Rugby Union Team

Mar 22, 2021 League Freak Rugby Union 0
Want to know how many points Jonny Wilkinson scored for the England Rugby team during his career? Well, you’ve come to the right place.
Between 1991 and 2011 Jonny Wilkinson scored 1,179 points in 91 appearances for England’s Rugby Union team.
During his entire 91 game International career, he scored just 4 tries.
He was part of 4 Six Nations winnings teams in 2000,2001, 2003 and 2011.
Jonny Wilkinson was part of the 2003 Rugby Union World Cup winning English Rugby Union team.
