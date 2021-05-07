How Many Dally M Player Of The Year Awards Did Darren Lockyer Win During His NRL Career?

May 07, 2021 League Freak Brisbane Broncos 0
So you want to know how many Dally M player of the year awards Darren Lockyer won during his incredible career in the NRL? Well, you’ve come to the right place!
Darren Lockyer never won the Dally M medal.
Despite playing 255 first grade games for the Brisbane Broncos, scoring 123 tries and kicking 341 goals and winning 66.76 of all the games he played in, Lockyer never received the Dally M Medal.
It is an incredible oversight and my main criticism of the Dally M Medal. How one of the greatest players in the games history, one of its most consistent performers, and a player who compiled some of the greatest individual seasons we have ever seen could not win the Dally M Medal is beyond me!
Darren Lockyer is one of the greatest players to ever play Rugby League.
All statistics are thanks to our friends at Rugby League Project.
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Oct 20, 2020 0
Oct 03, 2019 0
Jul 24, 2014 0
May 07, 2021 0
You must log in to post a comment.