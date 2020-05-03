Happy Star Wars Day – May The 4th Be With You!

May 04, 2020 League Freak League Freak 0
Happy Star Wars Day to all those Star Wars fans out there!
Considering I have bought a whole bunch of ridiculous stuff over the last year or so, I thought I’d throw some of it together to celebrate this great day!
Yes that is me in my Iron Man Mk46 helmet. Yes that is my Ultra Sabers Greflex SE. That is also the sound effect from my Sphere R2D2.
If you can’t have a bit of fun with all this stuff, what’s the point in owning it all, right? 😀
Have a good one!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
May 04, 2020 0
Apr 30, 2020 0
Apr 29, 2020 0
May 04, 2020 0
May 02, 2020 0
May 01, 2020 0
You must log in to post a comment.