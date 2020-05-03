Happy Star Wars Day – May The 4th Be With You!

Happy Star Wars Day to all those Star Wars fans out there!

Considering I have bought a whole bunch of ridiculous stuff over the last year or so, I thought I’d throw some of it together to celebrate this great day!

Yes that is me in my Iron Man Mk46 helmet. Yes that is my Ultra Sabers Greflex SE. That is also the sound effect from my Sphere R2D2.

If you can’t have a bit of fun with all this stuff, what’s the point in owning it all, right? 😀

Have a good one!

