Bulldogs Vs Roosters Postponed Due To Covid19 Scare

The NRL’s Sunday afternoon match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and Sydney Roosters has been postponed due to a Covid19 case at the school of a player in the Bulldogs lineup.

Aiden Tolman informed the Bulldogs last night that the school his children attended has has a Covid19 case, causing the school to be shut down for the next two weeks. As a result the NRL has chosen to postpone the game, provisionally moving it to Monday night as players all get tested for the virus.

The match between the Cronulla Sharks and St George/Illawarra Dragons has been moved forward to today to fill in the broadcasting slot.

