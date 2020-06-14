 

The Glorious League Freak – Covering Rugby League World Wide – LeagueFreak.com

Bulldogs Vs Roosters Postponed Due To Covid19 Scare

Jun 14, 2020 National Rugby League 0

The NRL’s Sunday afternoon match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and Sydney Roosters has been postponed due to a Covid19 case at the school of a player in the Bulldogs lineup.

Aiden Tolman informed the Bulldogs last night that the school his children attended has has a Covid19 case, causing the school to be shut down for the next two weeks. As a result the NRL has chosen to postpone the game, provisionally moving it to Monday night as players all get tested for the virus.

The match between the Cronulla Sharks and St George/Illawarra Dragons has been moved forward to today to fill in the broadcasting slot.

NRL Crowds Allowed Back From July 1st - Limit Of 10,000 Per Match

A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com

Related articles

Become a Patron!

Nadine
Adam
Andy
Rugby League Project
Samuel
Katey
Jack

Polls

Is Greg Inglis A Good Signing For The Warrington Wolves?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

League Freaks Social Network

Follow League Freak on:

Follow League Freak on Twitter

Google+