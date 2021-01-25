Bulking Up – Rugby Union’s Biggest Body Transformations

Every professional rugby player is always thinking about body composition through either gaining weight or shedding timber. It is not hard for genetically gifted rugby players to maintain their rugby 'fighting weight'. However, it is a struggle to keep their weight up or stop it from going out of control for others. Below you will find a list of the most significant physical transformations for

rugby players.

Josua Tuisova

Transformation: 91kg to 113 kg

You might be shocked to hear that Tuisova arrived at Toulon weighing 90kg. That weight is now a thing of the past as the Fiji rugby player now weighs 113kg. Many can barely recognize the fresh-faced teenager that Toulon signed in 2013.

Mathieu Bastareaud

Transformation: 110kg to 130kg

Mathieu has always been physically big. However, his frame has ballooned significantly since he broke into the professional rugby circuit. When he featured in the center for France under 20s in 2008, he was 110kg. Lyon, where he plays as a number 8, lists him at 125kg. He was understood to be about 130kg when he was with the RUNY during a short stint in the MLR.

George Krius

Transformation: 92kg to 123kg

When he turned up at the Saracens Academy, Krius was 92kg. The 6'6 English player managed

to bulk up significantly in the following seasons. As per his Panasonic Wild Knights player bio, he

is now 31kg heavier at 123kg.

Donnacha Ryan

Transformation: 93kg to 102kg

Ryan began his career in the Munster, weighing 93kg. The S and C department advised him to hit the weights and bulk up. In an interview, Ryan revealed that at some point, the department stripped him naked and weighed him to see if he had hit the 100kg mark. Currently, at Racing 92, Ryan has gained 20kg more and weighs 115kg. This weight makes him the second heaviest in the second-row stable.

Brian Mujati

Transformation: 123kg to 102kg

Mujati went the opposite direction towards the end of his time at Racing 92. At some point, Mujati weighed 125kg. However, his fascination with bodybuilding and counting his macros made the Zimbabwean lose around 20kg. He took to the pitch weighing 103kg at one point. Mujati has since retired, and his social media indicates that he weighs 109kg.

Jacob Stockdale

Transformation: 93kg to 107kg

Ireland wing Jacob Stockdale joined Ulster from Wallace High School. After that, he went on a bulking up mission that saw him put on around 15kg. He revealed in an interview that he jumped from 93kg to 107kg, which according to him, was far too heavy at that point in time. He went on a mission to shed off some weight is currently listed as weighing 103.1kg.

Karl Tu’inukuafe

Transformation: 170kg to 135kg

Karl’s is another dramatic weight loss story. At some point, a New Zealand doctor advised him to lose weight, or he was going to die. He took the doctor’s advice seriously and went back to play rugby to get fit. His getting fit mission saw him become an All Black in 2018 through Narbonne, Auckland Blues, and The Chiefs.

