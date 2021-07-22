Breaking: Australia and New Zealand Withdraw From The 2021 Rugby League World Cup

The ARL and NZRL have both officially withdrawn from the 2021 Rugby League World Cup according to multiple sources on both sides of the Tasman.

This decision has reportedly been made because of concerns about player welfare as Covid 19 numbers spike in the UK.

Here is the joint statement from the ARL and NZRL

The Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) and New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) today informed the International Rugby League (IRL) and Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) organisers that Australia and New Zealand will not compete in a 2021 World Cup because of player welfare and safety concerns. The ARLC and NZRL has again requested the RLWC2021 be postponed until 2022 to minimise risk of players contracting COVID-19 and ensure the best outcome for player wellbeing. The decision to withdraw from the RLWC2021 comes after considering the risk of COVID-19 infection in the United Kingdom, the worsening environment in Australia and the time a majority of NRL Telstra Premiership players will spend away from home under strict biosecurity conditions prior to the World Cup. The ARLC and NZRL have resolved, that in the present environment the risks to athletes and officials travelling to the UK to participate in the tournament this year are too great, and it is unable to endorse Australia and New Zealand participating in the RLWC in 2021. ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys AM said player wellbeing and safety must come first. “Not participating in this year’s World Cup is not a decision the Commission has taken lightly, but we must put the best interests of our players and officials first. Protecting them is our absolute priority,’’ he said. “In the current environment, the risks to the safety, health and wellbeing of the players and officials travelling from Australia to participate in the tournament this year are insurmountable. “The majority of NRL players are currently living away from home under difficult biosecurity protocols. They would then be required to remain under protocols and away from home for the duration of the tournament before again quarantining on return to Australia. This is too much to ask our players and officials to do. “We have again requested the IRL and Rugby League World Cup consider postponing the event until 2022 to enable all players to participate.” NZRL CEO Greg Peters said the decision to withdraw was in the best interests of players and officials. “The safety and wellbeing of our people is the main priority, and unfortunately, that cannot be guaranteed to our satisfaction,” he said. “There are stark differences between how the pandemic is being managed in the UK compared to Australasia and recent developments have highlighted how quickly things can change. “The tournament organisers have moved heaven and earth to make this work, so it is not an easy decision, but the Covid-19 situation in the UK shows no sign of improving, and it’s simply too unsafe to send teams and staff over. “We understand how disappointing this is for fans and those involved; however player and staff safety remains paramount.”

This is sad news but totally understandable. It is now very unlikely that the Rugby League World Cup will go ahead this year.

Now we will wait to hear what the tournament organisers have to say about this whole thing. The warnings signs were there to postpone the tournament for a long time. This decision is likely to force their hand.

Whether or not we see some sort of scaled down World Cup competition still held in England this year is anyones guess.

The ARL Commission has today officially withdrawn from the World Cup in October, citing player welfare and safety concerns.https://t.co/qQNdfGGuQ4 — Gallagher Australian Kangaroos (@Kangaroos) July 22, 2021

#BREAKING: The NZRL and Australian RL have withdrawn from the Rugby League World Cup due to player welfare concerns — Newstalk ZB Sport (@newstalkzbsport) July 22, 2021

BREAKING: Kangaroos and Kiwis pull out of Rugby League World Cup https://t.co/tOYIXO7HLQ — Michael Carayannis (@MCarayannis) July 22, 2021

Related