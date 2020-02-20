Best Spine In The NRL In 2020?

Feb 21, 2020 League Freak National Rugby League, Podcasts 0
When you look at constructing a premiership winning club, one of the key areas to get right is the all important spine o your team.
The hooker, halfback, five-eight and fullback are the chief playmakers in the game today. They guide your team around the park, they organise the attack, and they are usually the players who stand top when the pressure is on and make something happen.
On the Fergo and The Freak NRL podcast the boys took a look through the spine of all 16 NRL clubs. They gave them a grading and talked about the changes they would make to each side, who had got better, who had got worse, and how each spine would carry their NRL team in the 2020 season.
Click below to listen and make sure you subscribe to the podcast by clicking one of the links below!
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/podcast/fergo-and-the-freak/id1457964385
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1C6UQPMOKl9QAiiXk78LtV
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/fergo-and-the-freak
Google Play Music: http://fergoandfreak.libsyn.com/gpm
Player FM: https://player.fm/series/fergo-and-the-freak
Podbean: https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/eveic-8cb80/Fergo-and-The-Freak-Podcast
TuneIn: https://tunein.com/podcasts/Sports–Recreation-Podcasts/Fergo-and-The-Freak-p1222226/
PodParadise: https://www.podparadise.com/Podcast/1457964385
Castbox.fm: https://castbox.fm/channel/Fergo-and-The-Freak-id2073183?country=us
Podbay: http://podbay.fm/show/1457964385
Podtail: https://podtail.com/podcast/fergo-and-the-freak/
Overcast FM: https://overcast.fm/itunes1457964385/fergo-and-the-freak
Direct Link: http://fergoandfreak.libsyn.com/
