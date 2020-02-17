A Rugby League History Lesson Via Podcast

Rugby League has a long, rich, proud history. One that few others sports can hope to compete with.

On Fergo and The Freak the Rugby League historian Andrew Ferguson and Rugby League expert League Freak break down moments that have shaped the game over time. With History lessons about the most well known moments in the game, and some of the lesser known moments, you can learn all about how Rugby League was formed and get to know the sport you love on a new level!

The Earl Park Riot

In this episode we look at the Earl Park Riot, a terrible incident in the games history.

We talk about the events on that day, the outcome at the judiciary, and what should and should not happen in the modern day game when crowd violence flares up!

The 1995 Season

In this episode we look back on the 1995 season, a year that should have been a celebration of 100 years of Rugby League but instead was dominated by a battle for control of the game, otherwise known as The Super League War.

The football took a back seat to court cases and while the game tore itself apart, there were a couple of bright spots on the field.

The 1994 Season

In this episode we look back on the 1994 season, one that saw some incredible, memorable performances at all levels of the game.

The First Rugby League Referee

In this amazing episode we talk about the first referee in the NSWRL, Ted Hooper.

1917 And One Little Lie

In this episode we look at the 1917 NSWRL season, the impact that one little lie had on not only one club, but on an entire competition, and how the impact of World War One effected Rugby League in Sydney.

The Chaos Of The 1909 Season

In this episode we look at the extraordinary 1909 season which proved to be a pivotal season for Australian Rugby League. From a failed Kangaroo Tour to the famous forfeited NSWRL Final between Balmain and South Sydney, so much happened in 1909 and this is the story of that season!

Professor Tony Collins On The Birth Of Rugby, Rugby Leagues Split With Rugby Union And The Birth Of The Game In England, Wales, New Zealand, Australia And France

In this episode we are joined by Professor Tony Collins, a Rugby League and Rugby Union historian about the birth of the game of Rugby, Rugby Leagues split from Rugby Union, as well as the birth of Rugby League in England, Wales, New Zealand, Australia and France.

The Endeavour Cup

In this episode we look back on a short lived competition called the Endeavour Cup. While it wasn’t around for very long, it had an immediate impact on the game across the world and gave us a number of rules we now take for granted in the game.

The NRL And Super League Teams Of The Decade

In this episode Andrew and Freaky name their NRL and Super League teams of the decade! They boys also talk about the NEW Rugby League Patreon champion and give a teaser to upcoming episodes.

State Of Origin Special: The Birth Of A Series – The Wally Lewis Era 1980-1991

In the first of a three part series we look at the history of the Rugby League State Of Origin series. As we look at the history of interstate football between NSW and QLD from 1908 to 1981 and we talk about the birth of State Of Origin football. We go through each thrilling series, the highlights, the low-lights, the players who stood out, and the people that shaped this incredible contest. This is the Wally Lewis Era, from 1980 to 1991.

The Evolution Of Rugby League Rules

In this episode we look at the history of rule changes over the course of Rugby League history. From the very early days in England where the sport was basically a slightly different version of Rugby Union, right through the games golden era that saw major changes made, up until this season with rules such as the HIA rules.

The History Of Salary Cap Cheating In The NRL

On this episode we look at the long and varied history of repetitive and systematic cheating of the salary cap rules in the NRL. From the very first season of its existence to the 2019 season. Did your team break the cap? Listen to find out!

Dennis Tutty, Player Contracts, and Why An NRL Draft Is A Terrible Idea

In this weeks episode Andrew Ferguson and League Freak look back at the fight by Dennis Tutty to fight for the rights of players to be able to move between clubs freely, how that lead to the modern day Rugby League contract, failed moves to bring a draft into the NRL, and why an NRL draft would be such a terrible idea by looking at the NFL draft and the NBA draft!

