The NRL Released Code Of Conduct For Supporters Who Attend Games In 2024

The NRL has released a code of conduct for supports who attend Rugby League matches are various levels. Its an interesting move, and one I can’t remember happening before.

I think it is a good move. I have never understood people who attend sporting events who can’t control their behaviour. They are selfish, and tend to ruin the experience of everyone around them.

So have a read through it and see what you think.

—Below is the official press release made by the National Rugby League—

1. Defined terms used in this Code of Conduct:

(a) ARLC – means the Australian Rugby League Commission;

(b) Club – means any entity that operates a rugby league club that participates in any NRL competition;

(c) Event – means a rugby league match ultimately under the control of the NRL or the ARLC held in any Venue and includes (without limitation):

i. all matches hosted by the NRL or ARLC;

ii. all matches held as part of the elite NRL or NRLW competitions;

iii. all matches hosted by a Club;

iv. all matches hosted by a State;

(d) NRL – means the National Rugby League;

(e) Spectator – means any person who attends any Event, whether or not authorised to do so;

(f) State – means New South Wales Rugby League and Queensland Rugby League;

(g) Venue – means any stadium, ground, oval, park or such like term where Events are held.



2. As a Spectator at an Event, you are subject to:

(a) this Code of Conduct, as amended from time to time;

(b) the NRL’s Event Terms and Conditions (available at https://www.nrl.com/tickets/event-terms-and-conditions/), as amended from time to time;

(c) the Club’s Event Terms and Conditions (if any);

(d) any conditions of entry of the relevant Venue;

(e) the ticketing agent’s conditions of sale; and

(f) any reasonable directions issued to you by any representative of the ARLC or NRL, or the Club or State hosting the Event, (collectively, the Event Rules).



3. By entering an Event, Spectators accept and understand as binding the Event Rules. It is each Spectator’s responsibility to inform him or herself of all of the Event Rules.



4. At an Event, Spectators must:

(a) not use foul, indecent, obscene, threatening, insulting or abusive words or language, or make racial or threatening remarks or gestures, or behave in a manner which is abusive, riotous, indecent or insulting;

(b) not engage in any violent act;

(c) not disrupt, interrupt, or behave in a manner that may disrupt, an Event or other activity at the Venue;

(d) not disrupt, interrupt, or behave in any manner that may disrupt or interrupt any official, employee, or contractor of the ARLC or NRL, or the Club or State hosting the Event;

(e) not enter the Venue or the playing area without proper authorisation;

(f) not hinder, obstruct, or interfere with any participant in the game (which includes, for the avoidance of doubt, those officiating the game);

(g) not throw or kick any stone, bottle, or projectile;

(h) not engage in conduct that might corrupt a betting outcome of a betting event or contingency;

(i) not conduct themselves in any way that injures the reputation of, or brings into disrepute, the ARLC, NRL, the Clubs or the States participating in the Event or the game of rugby league;

(j) comply with all other Event Rules or any lawful request of the organisers or the Police.



5. Any Spectator in breach of any Event Rules may:

(a) have sanctions imposed against them by the NRL, ARLC or the Club including, but not limited to being banned, prohibited, or disqualified from purchasing Tickets for, or attending any Event or other function played, promoted, or conducted under the auspices of the NRL, the ARLC or any Club or State;

(b) be refused entry to the Venue without any refund or compensation of any kind;

(c) be ejected from the Venue without refund or compensation of any kind;

(d) have his or her Ticket confiscated and/or cancelled, and have any other tickets he or she may have for future Events cancelled without refund or compensation of any kind;

(e) be subject to legal action in connection with any contravention (including criminal prosecution); or

(f) be otherwise liable at law.



6. Spectators should note that the ARLC and the NRL have a zero-tolerance approach to any form of racial discrimination and racial vilification.

7. Where the ARLC or the NRL forms the opinion, in its absolute discretion, that a breach of any Event Rule may have occurred, any Spectator must:

(a) provide to the ARLC or NRL with any information reasonably requested by the ARLC or the NRL in relation to the possible breach of the Event Rules;

(b) provide his or her reasonable cooperation with any investigation conducted by the ARLC or the NRL in relation to the possible breach of the Event Rules.



8. If the ARLC or the NRL forms the opinion, in its absolute discretion, that a breach of any Event Rule has occurred:

(a) the ARLC or the NRL will provide its provisional views and proposed sanction to the Spectator concerned for his or her comment;

(b) the Spectator concerned will provide his or her comments on the provisional views and proposed penalty to the ARLC or the NRL;

(c) the ARLC or the NRL will take any such comments into account before determining (in its absolute discretion) the final sanction to be imposed on the Spectator (if any).



9. Clauses 5, 7 and 8 of this Code of Conduct may be exercised by the ARLC or the NRL although the relevant Event was hosted by a Club or State.



10. Spectators are advised, in accordance with applicable State and Commonwealth privacy legislation, that the relevant State or Federal Police may provide each of the ARLC or NRL, or the Club or State hosting the Event with the name, address, date of birth and photograph of any person detained or arrested by Police at the Venue and the nature of any action or criminal proceeding initiated by Police as a consequence so that each of the ARLC or NRL, or the Club or State hosting the Event can consider, and if deemed necessary, impose sanctions on the person.

