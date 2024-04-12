So you want to listen to the best NRL podcast? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

You can listen to the NRL Podcast hosted by Fergo and The Freak on any app or site that carries podcasts.

If you want to listen to the best NRL podcast on Apple iTunes simply click here: Best NRL Podcast

If you would like to listen into the best NRL podcast on Spotify, it’s very simple. Simply click here: Best NRL Podcast

TuneIn listeners can find the best NRL podcast by clicking here: Best NRL Podcast

Deezer users can find the best NRL podcast quite easily. Just click here: Best NRL Podcast

You can hear all of the best NRL game previews and reviews, get up to day on all the latest news and views, all the latest Rugby League and NRL rumours, as well as special episodes that cover the history of the NRL and Rugby League in general, as well as special guests and much more!

So make sure you subscribe!

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!