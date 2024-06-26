Queensland Player Ratings Game Two – 2024 State Of Origin Series

Here are the player ratings for the Queensland Maroons Rugby League team for game two of the 2024 Rugby League State Of Origin series. The game was played in Melbourne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

New South Wales took a record lead into halftime, leading Queensland 34-0. It was most dominant half of football Ive ever seen at State Of Origin level. The game ended up with NSW winning 38-18. So if the Maroons scores seem low, there’s a reason for it!

Remember, 5 points for below average. 6 points in a pass mark. 7 points is better than average. From there, you can work it out!

See if you agree with them!

Here is the side:

1. Reece Walsh – 5 Caught out of position a number of times.2. Xavier Coats – 4 – Needed to look for more work.3. Valentine Holmes – 3 dominated by Latrell Mitchell.4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow – 6 Injured early in the match. Still made an impact.5. Murray Taulagi – 5 A half break and a kick lead to a try.6. Tom Dearden – 3 – Was pretty poor. A few bad drops.7. Dally Cherry-Evans (C) – 5 Pretty average!8. Reuben Cotter – 5 Was physically dominated all game.9. Ben Hunt – 4 Hard to do much when the pack was dominated.10. Lindsey Collins – 6 Another QLD forward who just got dominated.11. Jaydn Su’A – 3 Was MIA.12. Jeremiah Nanai – 6 Didn’t get much of a chance to show off his attacking game.13. Patrick Carrigan – 6 Had to get through a lot of work.14. Harry Grant – 4 Not much he could do in this one.15. Moeaki Fotuaika – 7 Was pretty good off the bench!16. Felise Kaufusi – 3 Just came on and chewed through defence.17. Kurt Capewell – 4 Didn’t have much of an impact.18. Dane Gagai