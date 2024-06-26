NSW Player Ratings Game Two – 2024 State Of Origin Series

Here are the player ratings for the New South Wales Blues Rugby League team for game two of the 2024 Rugby League State Of Origin series. The game was played in Melbourne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

New South Wales took a record lead into halftime, leading Queensland 34-0. It was most dominant half of football Ive ever seen at State Of Origin level. The game ended up with NSW winning 38-18. So if the Blues scores seem high, there’s a reason for it!

Remember, 5 points for below average. 6 points in a pass mark. 7 points is better than average. From there, you can work it out!

See if you agree with them!

Here is the side:

1. Dylan Edwards – 7 Was great in his State Of Origin debut.2. Brian To’o – 9 Just another amazing performance by the best winger in the game.3. Stephen Crichton – 8 So, damn, good!4. Latrell Mitchell – 8 Completely overpowered QLD out wide!5. Zac Lomax – 8 A very good game!6. Jarome Luai – 8 Another amazing performance at rep level!7. Mitchell Moses – 9 – One of the best performances of his career! Outstanding!8. Payne Hass – 8 Dominated up front, especially in the first half!9. Reece Robson – 7 – Got through a lot of work10. Jake Trbojevic (C) 6 Much better than game one!11. Angus Crichton – 8 Was great out wide, caused the Maroons a lot of problems.12. Liam Martin – 7 Got binned from rubbing someone on the head…..13. Cameron Murray – 8 Was brilliant in this game, added so much!14. Connor Watson 3 Came on when the game was over.15. Issah Yeo – 6 Not really used in his preferred role.16. Haumole Olakau’atu – 5 Another disappointing game.17. Spencer Leniu – 8 Very good off the bench!18. Mitchell Barnett