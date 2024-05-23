Isaiah Papali’i To Join The Penrith Panthers In 2025

Less than a day after it became public knowledge that Isaiah Papali’i had been given permission by the Wests Tigers to look at moving to another club next year, news breaks that he will join the Penrith Panthers in 2025 on a multi year deal.

Isaiah Papali’i will be a handy signing for the Panthers. He was very good for the Parramatta Eels and played well in his first season with the Wests Tigers but his form did start to slip.

Can the Penrith Panthers get him back to his best? We will find out!

It’s almost surprising to realise that Isaiah Papali’i is only 25 years old. He hasn’t even hit the peak of his career for a forward. So its a good signing for the Panthers and it should see Isaiah Papali’i playing his best football too!

