Taylan May Stood Down Under NRL’s “No Fault Stand Down” Policy

The Penrith Panthers have announced that centre Taylan May has been forced to stand down under the NRL’s no fault stand down policy ahead of legal issues he is facing for which he will appear in court for.

May was left out of last weeks matchup the Panthers had against the New Zealand Warriors because of the charges, and not the NRL has continued that stance officially.

The Panthers released the following statement:

The Penrith Panthers have been informed by the National Rugby League that Taylan May has been stood down as part of the NRL’s no-fault stand down policy. The club will continue to provide support to all parties involved and will not make any further comment at this time.

