How Many NRL Premierships Have The Canterbury Bulldogs Won In Their History?

So you want to know how many NRL Premierships the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs have won over the course of their history? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

The Bulldogs have won 8 Premierships since entering the competition in 1935.

During their history the teams nickname changed from the Berries to the Bulldogs.

1938 – Canterbury defeated Eastern Suburbs 19-6 – Sydney Cricket Ground

1942 – Canterbury defeated St George 11-9 – Sydney Cricket Ground

1980 – Canterbury defeated Eastern Suburbs 18-4 – Sydney Cricket Ground

1984 – Canterbury defeated Parramatta 6-4 – Sydney Cricket Ground

1985 – Canterbury defeated St George 7-6 – Sydney Cricket Ground

1988 – Canterbury defeated Balmain 24-12 – Sydney Football Stadium

1995 – Canterbury defeated Manly 17-4 – Sydney Football Stadium

2004 – Canterbury defeated Sydney Roosters 16-13 – Stadium Australia

To read about the Canterbury Bulldogs 2004 Premierships click here!

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!