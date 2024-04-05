How Many NRL Grand Finals Have The Parramatta Eels Won In Their History?

So you want to know how many Rugby League Grand Finals the Parramatta Eels have won over the course of their history? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

The Parramatta Eels have won the Rugby League Grand Final 4 times since entering the NSWRL competition in 1947. All four of their Premierships were won in the 1980s.

The years they won the first grade Rugby League Grand Final were:

1981 – Parramatta defeated Newton 20-11 – Sydney Cricket Ground

1982 – Parramatta defeated Manly 21-8 – Sydney Cricket Ground

1983 – Parramatta defeated Manly 18-6 – Sydney Cricket Ground

1986 – Parramatta defeated Canterbury 4-2 – Sydney Cricket Ground

The Parramatta Eels were the last team to win three straight Premierships until the feat was achieved by the Penrith Panthers in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!