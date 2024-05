David Fifita has chosen to sign for the Sydney City Roosters from 2025 onwards.

Fifita has a two year player option in his favour to stay at the Gold Coast Titans and chose not to enact that clause so he could move to Sydney.

Fifita decided against moving to the Penrith Panthers who offered him a shorter term deal to sign with the Roosters, who offered him a 4 year contract.

It’s an interesting move for Fifita. He is walking away from a lot of money at the Gold Coast to join the Roosters.

