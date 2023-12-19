Addin Fonua-Blake Joins The Cronulla Sharks

Disgruntled New Zealand Warriors prop Addin Fonua-Blake has joined the Cronulla Sharks on a 4 year deal.

It comes as a bit of a shock to some as the St George/Illawarra Dragons felt very confident about securing Fonua-Blake’s services after the withdrawal of an offer from the Wests Tigers earlier in the week.

Fonua-Blake will be a handy addition to a Sharks team that lacked punch in 2023 and fell off the pace a little in the eyes of many. They just didn’t seem like they could go with the top clubs in the premiership.

Liked it? Take a second to support League Freak on Patreon!