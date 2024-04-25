A Rugby League Team Full Of Players Named “Mark” – Fantasy Teams

Rugby League historian and statistician Andrew Ferguson knows a thing or two about Rugby League. He can name any team from any era.
With all of that power, he has named a Rugby League team made up of players whose name is Mark!
1. Mark Hughes
2. Mark Gasnier
3. Mark Coyne
4. Mark Harris
5. Mark McGaw
6. Mark McLinden
7. Mark Shulman
8. Mark Carroll
9. Mark Bugden
10. Mark Sargeant
11. Mark Geyer
12. Mark Graham
13. Mark Hughes
14. Mark Brokenshire
15. Mark O’Neill
16. Mark Hohn
17. Mark Soden
