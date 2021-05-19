 

Who Has The Most Sacks In NFL History?

May 19, 2021

So you’re looking for who holds the record for the most sacks in NFL history? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

Bruce Smith recorded 200 sacks between 1985 and 2003.

Bruce Smith played the majority of his career with the Buffalo Bills between 1985 and 1999 and he would go on to play for the Washington Redskins between 2000 and 2003.

Bruce Smith recorded 1,225 tackles over the course of his career forcing 43 fumbles.

He won the NFL defensive player of the year in 1990 and 1996 and was named to the NFL Pro Bowl 11 times.

Bruce Smith was named in the NFL’s all decade team of the 1990s and the NFL’s all century team

Smith was inducted into the NFL Hall Of Fame and the College Football Hall Of Fame.

