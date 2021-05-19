Who Has The Most Rushing Yards In NFL History?

So you want to find out who has the most rushing yards in the history of the NFL? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

Emmitt Smith accumulated 18,355 rushing yards between 1990 and 2004 on 4,409 rushing attempts. This game his a rushing average of 4.2 yards per carry. Emmitt Smith also owns the NFL record for the most rushing touchdowns with 164.

Emmitt Smith is a 3 time Super Bowl champion, a Super Bowl MVP winner and the 1993 NFL most valuable player. Smith played for the Dallas Cowboys from 1990 to 2002 which he had the bulk of his success. He would play between 2003 and 2004 for the Arizona Cardinals.

Emmitt Smith led the league in rushing 4 times, he led the league in rushing touchdowns 3 times and was a member of the NFL’s all decade team on the 1990s and was named in the NFL’s all century team.

An absolute workhorse of a player who was a key member of the great Dallas Cowboys team of the 1990s, Smiths reliability as a rusher saw him earn all of these records and become a member of the Dallas Cowboys ring of honour.

It will be a very long time before any NFL player get close to threatening to break Emmitt Smith record,

