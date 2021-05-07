Who Has Scored The Most Points For The Australian Rugby League Team?

So you want to know who has scored the most points for the Australian Kangaroos Rugby League team? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

Johnathan Thurston scored 382 points in 38 games for the Australian Rugby League team. He scored 13 tries and kicked 165 goals.

Jonathan Thurston played his first international for Australia in 2006 and his last match in 2017. He won 35 games, lost just 2 games, and played out 1 drawn match for a winning percentage of 92.11%.

All statistics are from our great friends at Rugby League Project.

