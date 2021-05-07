 

The Glorious League Freak – Covering Rugby League World Wide – LeagueFreak.com

Who Has Scored The Most Points For The Australian Rugby League Team?

May 07, 2021 International Rugby League News 0

So you want to know who has scored the most points for the Australian Kangaroos Rugby League team? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

Johnathan Thurston scored 382 points in 38 games for the Australian Rugby League team. He scored 13 tries and kicked 165 goals.

Jonathan Thurston played his first international for Australia in 2006 and his last match in 2017. He won 35 games, lost just 2 games, and played out 1 drawn match for a winning percentage of 92.11%.

All statistics are from our great friends at Rugby League Project.

How Many Dally M Player Of The Year Awards Did Darren Lockyer Win During His NRL Career?

A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com

Related articles

Become a Patron!

Ziad Warwar
Nadine
Coojee
Adam
Andy
jamescunni
Lisa
Rugby League Project
Samuel
Sandy
Katey
Oblivion NPC
Jack
Terry
Gibbo

Polls

What Should Cameron Smith Do In 2021?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

League Freaks Social Network

Follow League Freak on:

Follow League Freak on Twitter

Google+