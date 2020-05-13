Which Players Have Scored The Most Points In An NRL Game?

May 13, 2020 League Freak National Rugby League 0
Australian Rugby League is so lucky to have such a long, rich history. With so many great players putting in so many fantastic performances.
The top point scorers in a single game have hit some amazing heights, and its interesting to not that it has been over a decade since anyone had joined the top five NRL point scorers in a single game.
Eastern Suburbs legend Dave Brown takes the top two places on this list, showing what an incredible player he was.
So, here are the top point scorers in a match in NRL history. Enjoy!
The Top Point Scorers In A Single Game In NRL History
45 points by Dave Brown for Eastern Suburbs on May 18th, 1935 versus Canterbury Bulldogs
38 points by Dave Brown for Eastern Suburbs on August 10th, 1935 versus Canterbury Bulldogs
38 points by Mal Meninga for the Canberra Raiders on April 15th, 1990 versus Eastern Suburbs Roosters
36 points by Les Griffin for the St George Dragons on May 11th, 1935 versus the Canterbury Bulldogs
36 points by John Lindwall for the St George Dragons on May 3rd, 1947 the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
36 points by Terry Campese for the Canberra Raiders on August 10th, 2008 versus the Penrith Panthers
For all your Rugby League statistics visit The Rugby League Project
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
