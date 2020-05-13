Which Players Have Scored The Most Points In An NRL Game?

Australian Rugby League is so lucky to have such a long, rich history. With so many great players putting in so many fantastic performances.

The top point scorers in a single game have hit some amazing heights, and its interesting to not that it has been over a decade since anyone had joined the top five NRL point scorers in a single game.

Eastern Suburbs legend Dave Brown takes the top two places on this list, showing what an incredible player he was.

So, here are the top point scorers in a match in NRL history. Enjoy!

The Top Point Scorers In A Single Game In NRL History

45 points by Dave Brown for Eastern Suburbs on May 18th, 1935 versus Canterbury Bulldogs

38 points by Dave Brown for Eastern Suburbs on August 10th, 1935 versus Canterbury Bulldogs

38 points by Mal Meninga for the Canberra Raiders on April 15th, 1990 versus Eastern Suburbs Roosters

36 points by Les Griffin for the St George Dragons on May 11th, 1935 versus the Canterbury Bulldogs

36 points by John Lindwall for the St George Dragons on May 3rd, 1947 the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles

36 points by Terry Campese for the Canberra Raiders on August 10th, 2008 versus the Penrith Panthers

