What Is The Record For The Most Tries Scored In An NRL Season?

In 1935 Dave Brown of Eastern Suburbs scored and incredible 38 tries in just 15 appearances!

38 Tries – Dave Brown of Eastern Suburbs in 1935

34 tries – Raymond Preston of Newtwon in 1954

29 tries – Les Brennan of South Sydney in 1954

28 tries – Robert Lulham of Balmain in 1947

28 tries – John Graves of South Sydney in 1951

All stats via Rugby League Project

