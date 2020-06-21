What Is The Record For The Most Tries Scored In An NRL Season?

Jun 21, 2020 League Freak National Rugby League 0
So you want to know who holds the record for the most tries scored in an NRL season? Well, you’ve come to the right place.
In 1935 Dave Brown of Eastern Suburbs scored and incredible 38 tries in just 15 appearances!
38 Tries – Dave Brown of Eastern Suburbs in 1935
34 tries – Raymond Preston of Newtwon in 1954
29 tries – Les Brennan of South Sydney in 1954
28 tries – Robert Lulham of Balmain in 1947
28 tries – John Graves of South Sydney in 1951
