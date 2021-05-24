What Is The Record For Most Receiving Yards In NFL History

So you want too know who has the record for the most overall receiving yards in NFL history? Well, you’ve come to the right place.

Wide Receiver Jerry Rice amassed and incredible 22,895 receiving yards in the NFL between 1985 and 2004.

Rice holds the NFL records for not only receiving yards in a career but also most receptions (1,549), most receiving touchdowns (197), total touchdowns (208) and most all purpose yards (23,546).

Rice played for the San Fransisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career.

he was a 3 time Super Bowl champion with the San Fransisco 49ers, a one time Super Bowl MVP, he was named to the NFL’s team of the 1980’s, the NFL’s team of the 1990’s, the NFL’s 75th anniversary team as well as the NFL’s all century team.

Jerry Rice was a 13 time pro-bowler and led the NFL in receiving yards in 6 different seasons.

One of the games truly great players.

