What Is The Biggest Winning Margin In Wigan Rugby League History?

Want to know the biggest winning margin in the history of the Wigan Warriors Rugby League club?

On Valentines Day, February the 14th in 1925 Wigan defeated Flimby and Fothergill 116-0 at Central Park in Wigan.

This game was a 1924-25 Challenge Cup fixture.

There are unfortunately no records of the try scorers in this match.

All statistics via Rugby League Project.

