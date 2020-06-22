 

The Glorious League Freak – Covering Rugby League World Wide – LeagueFreak.com

What Is The Biggest Winning Margin In The Newcastle Knights History In The NRL?

Jun 22, 2020 Newcastle Knights 0

Are you looking for the biggest winning margin by the Newcastle Knights in the history of the National Rugby League? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

On August the 8th in 1999 the Newcastle Knights defeated the South Sydney Rabbitohs 60-0 at Newcastle Stadium in front of 21,820 spectators.

Mark Hughes scored 3 tries in the 10 tries to zero romp! Andrew Johns scored 8 goals from 8 attempts and Owen Craigie added 2 goals from 2 attempts.

All statistics are provided by Rugby League Project.

Podcast: Fergo and The Freak - Episode 186 - NRL Buying Super League, Bad Coaches, Coronavirus And More!

A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com

Related articles

Become a Patron!

Nadine
Adam
Andy
Rugby League Project
Samuel
Katey
Jack

Polls

Is Greg Inglis A Good Signing For The Warrington Wolves?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

League Freaks Social Network

Follow League Freak on:

Follow League Freak on Twitter

Google+