What Is The Biggest Winning Margin In The Newcastle Knights History In The NRL?

Are you looking for the biggest winning margin by the Newcastle Knights in the history of the National Rugby League? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

On August the 8th in 1999 the Newcastle Knights defeated the South Sydney Rabbitohs 60-0 at Newcastle Stadium in front of 21,820 spectators.

Mark Hughes scored 3 tries in the 10 tries to zero romp! Andrew Johns scored 8 goals from 8 attempts and Owen Craigie added 2 goals from 2 attempts.

All statistics are provided by Rugby League Project.

