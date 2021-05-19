What Is The Biggest Winning Margin In NFL History?

So you want to know what the biggest blowout victory is in an NFL game? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

On December the 8th in 1940 the Chicago Bear defeated the Washington Redskins 73-0 in the NFL Championship game.

What made this result so spectacular, aside from the fact the titles was on the line, was that the Bears has beaten the Redskins by a scoreline of 7-3 just three weeks earlier.

Washington has 9 turnovers to Chicagos one in a nightmare game that has stood the test of time.

The NFL was very much a running game in this era of the sport, and despite the huge scoreline the Bears only scored one touchdown from their passing game, however they incredibly scored three touchdowns by returning intercepts thrown by the Redskins.

