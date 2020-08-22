What Is The Biggest Losing Margin In Manly Sea Eagles History In The NRL?

Aug 22, 2020 League Freak Manly Sea Eagles 0
So you want to know what the biggest losing margin in Manly Sea Eagles history is? Well, you’ve come to the right place!
On the 21st of August in 2005 the Cronulla Sharks defeated the Manly Sea Eagles 68-6 art Sharks Park in front of 13,325 spectators.
Brett Kimmorely and Nigel Vagana both scored 3 tries for the Sharks in the 12 tries to 1 demolition!
Luke Covell kicked 10 of 12 goal attempts.
All stats via Rugby League Project
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Jul 31, 2020 0
Jul 31, 2020 0
Jul 19, 2020 0
Aug 20, 2020 0
Aug 13, 2020 0
You must log in to post a comment.