What Is The Biggest Losing Margin In Manly Sea Eagles History In The NRL?

So you want to know what the biggest losing margin in Manly Sea Eagles history is? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

On the 21st of August in 2005 the Cronulla Sharks defeated the Manly Sea Eagles 68-6 art Sharks Park in front of 13,325 spectators.

Brett Kimmorely and Nigel Vagana both scored 3 tries for the Sharks in the 12 tries to 1 demolition!

Luke Covell kicked 10 of 12 goal attempts.

All stats via Rugby League Project

