Wayne Bennett Fined $20,000, Vaughan $10,000 For NRL Bubble Breaches

Aug 07, 2020 National Rugby League 0

The NRL has come down hard on Wayne Bennett, Paul Vaughan and Broncos Coaching staff, handing down big fines for biosecurity breaches.

Wayne Bennett was fined $20,000, Paul Vaughan was fined $10,000 and Brisbane Broncos coaching staff were fined $5,000 each in the biggest penalties handed down so far.

This will be a real wakeup call for everyone within the game that they need to take the “NRL Bubble” seriously.

The NRL is very protective of the competition right now, keeping it running in the face of rising numbers of COVID19 numbers in Victoria and New South Wales.

