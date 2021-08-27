 

The Glorious League Freak – Covering Rugby League World Wide – LeagueFreak.com

Video Of Latrell Mitchell Hit Which Lead To Depressed Facial Fracture To Joseph Manu

Aug 28, 2021 Sydney Roosters 0

A horrible scene last night in the Rabbitohs vs Roosters match saw South Sydney Fullback Latrell Mitchell hit Sydney Roosters star Joseph Manu in a head high tackle that resulted in Manu suffering a depressed facial fracture.

This is the hit in question.

Here is the horrific moment when Manu’s face fills with air confirming the severity of the facial fracture.

It is shocking footage and we wish Manu all the best.

Unbelievably Mitchell was only given 10 minutes in the sin bin for this head high tackle, and needless to say Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson was furious in the after match press conference.

Manu will not play agin this year and it is hard to see Latrell Mitchell also playing agin this year as he is sure to get a long suspension for the hit.

For the record the Rabbitohs won the match 54-12.

A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com

