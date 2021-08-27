Video Of Latrell Mitchell Hit Which Lead To Depressed Facial Fracture To Joseph Manu

A horrible scene last night in the Rabbitohs vs Roosters match saw South Sydney Fullback Latrell Mitchell hit Sydney Roosters star Joseph Manu in a head high tackle that resulted in Manu suffering a depressed facial fracture.

This is the hit in question.

HORRIBLE SCENES. 😳 Joseph Manu's season could be over, suffering a suspected eye socket fracture. #9WWOS #NRL pic.twitter.com/sfpxxwKQpW — NRL on Nine (@NRLonNine) August 27, 2021

Here is the horrific moment when Manu’s face fills with air confirming the severity of the facial fracture.

Plenty asking about this; effectively confirms an orbital (eye socket) fracture on the spot. The puffing up is air that builds up in the nose and sinuses that escapes into the tissue around the eye through a fracture in the socket (sinuses sit around the eye socket). pic.twitter.com/rZcLokiLt4 — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) August 27, 2021

It is shocking footage and we wish Manu all the best.

Unbelievably Mitchell was only given 10 minutes in the sin bin for this head high tackle, and needless to say Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson was furious in the after match press conference.

"If you cannot do the job… Get out of there!" Trent Robinson has blown up deluxe at the Bunker. 😡 #9WWOS #NRL pic.twitter.com/fC95dCXzG8 — NRL on Nine (@NRLonNine) August 27, 2021

Manu will not play agin this year and it is hard to see Latrell Mitchell also playing agin this year as he is sure to get a long suspension for the hit.

For the record the Rabbitohs won the match 54-12.

Which team did not play in the spirit of the game tonight? VOTE! #RugbyLeague #NRL @FergoFreakPod — League Freak (@LeagueFreak) August 27, 2021

