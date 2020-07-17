Video Of Corey Oates Compound Fracture Of His Femur In Broncos Massive Loss

Jul 17, 2020 League Freak Brisbane Broncos 0
The Brisbane Broncos season went from bad to worse last night as they suffered a 48-0 thrashing at the hands of the Wests Tigers in Sydney.
Worst still, Broncos winder Corey Oates suffered a compound fracture of his femur in an innocuous tackle.
Incredibly, Oates stood to his feet before looking down to see the extent of his injury. You could see he was in terrible pain, it was very tough to watch.
Below is a tweet by NRL Physio who showed a video of the injury.
GRAPHIC:
Significant concern for femur fracture (upper leg bone) for Corey Oates, left leg gets caught in tackle. Rare injury in sport as requires such a high force, more commonly seen in motor vehicle accidents. Fingers crossed for Oates but doesn’t look good #NRLTigersBroncos pic.twitter.com/MWpqtoKlEw
— NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) July 17, 2020
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Nov 05, 2019 0
Oct 31, 2019 0
Oct 31, 2019 0
Jul 15, 2020 0
Jul 15, 2020 0
You must log in to post a comment.