Video Of Corey Oates Compound Fracture Of His Femur In Broncos Massive Loss

Jul 17, 2020 Brisbane Broncos 0

The Brisbane Broncos season went from bad to worse last night as they suffered a 48-0 thrashing at the hands of the Wests Tigers in Sydney.

Worst still, Broncos winder Corey Oates suffered a compound fracture of his femur in an innocuous tackle.

Incredibly, Oates stood to his feet before looking down to see the extent of his injury. You could see he was in terrible pain, it was very tough to watch.

Below is a tweet by NRL Physio who showed a video of the injury.

