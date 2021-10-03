VIDEO: A Great Tribute To Peter Sterling As He Retires From Rugby League Commentary

Former champion Parramatta Eels halfback Peter Sterling announced that the 2021 NRL season would be his last in the commentary box and during the 2021 NRL Grand Final Channel 9 ran a great tribute to him led by Paul Vautin.

Sterling moved into the commentary box towards the tail end of his playing career. He made a name for himself by opening up the tactical side of the game to viewers.

Peter Sterling played 228 games for the Parramatta Eels between 1978 and 1992. He was an NRL Premiership winner in 1981, 1982, 1983 and 1986 and was named the Dally M player of the year in 1986 and 1987.

Peter Sterling played 18 times for the Australian Kangaroos between 1982 and 1988 and represented New South Wales 13 times between 1981 and 1988.

