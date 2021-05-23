The Passing Of A Titan: Bob Fulton Passes Away

2GB radio and Fox Sports have both announced that Rugby League immortal Bob Fulton has passed away at the age of 74.

Fulton was one of the greatest players in the games history. A legend at all levels of the game, he went on to also become of the the greatest coaches the game has ever seen.

I grew up with Fulton being the coach of the Manly Sea Eagles and the Australian Rugby League team coach. I never got to meet him unfortunately.

He was one of the great minds of the game, and after his coaching career finished he remained a person that coaches would always keep in touch with.

Fox Sports has reported that he had been battling with cancer recently.

My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Manly Sea Eagles club.

This is a very sad day for the game.

Rest In Peace Bob.

