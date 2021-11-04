The Mole Reporting That Luke Brooks Move To The Newcastle Knights Is All But A Done Deal

Nov 05, 2021 League Freak Newcastle Knights 0
Our mate The Mole is reporting that Luke Brooks is all but locked in to move to the Newcastle Knights for the 2022 NRL season.
The Wests Tigers management has been talking up Brooks future at the club a loot in recent weeks, so it would be a bit ironic that he immediately leaves the club to head to the Knights.
The Knights have been on the lookout for someone to replace Mitchell Pearce who is off to play for the Catalan Dragons in 2022 in the Super League competition.
Luke Brooks has been pretty disappointing at the Wests Tigers. He hit the scene with a bit of potential but has never really developed much as a player. To be fair, he has been at a terribly run club, and had a number of different coaches, and even more halves partners, and that all makes it very hard for a young halfback to develop his game.
It is interesting that Moley mentioned that Brooks has the same manager as Knights coach Adam O’Brien.
O’Brien was signed up as the Knights head coach with a lot of huge wraps on him, and so far he has yet to deliver. He needs the team to improve drastically if he wants to retain his job at the Knights, so a drastic move like this is what he has gone for.
Only time will tell how this all works out…
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Oct 28, 2021 0
Oct 25, 2021 0
Sep 07, 2021 0
Nov 04, 2021 0
Nov 03, 2021 0
Nov 03, 2021 0
You must log in to post a comment.