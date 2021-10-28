The 2022 NRL Draw And Why The NRL Will Be Waiting To Get It Right

There are many, many people looking to see the 2022 NRL Draw and trust me, as soon as it is release, you’ll be able to find it RIGHT HERE!

The last two season have been a bit of a mess as far as the draw is concerned.

In 2020 the NRL season had just got underway when Covid 19 finally saw everything shut down and the NRL season temporarily suspended. During the season suspension a shortened season with a new draw was put in place. Fewer games as different venues, and many games played in front of zero spectators at the ground. It wasn’t good.

The 2021 season looked like it would be a lot more straight forward, but if anything, it became far more complex.

Travel restrictions and much harsher rules on what you could and could not do because of local governments means that the NRL season was thrown into a bit of disarray.

For the season straight season we saw the New Zealand Warriors playing their games in Australia, at one point the Melbourne Storm has to move up to Queensland, and then eventually the entire NRL competition was moved up to Queensland. Although games were played on the same dates and times as had been planned, the venues obviously changed. Once again, far from ideal.

So now we sit and wait for the 2022 NRL Draw to be released. You can understand why the NRL is hesitating.

Everything is of course driven by the different rules and regulations in place by various governments across Australia. Not to mention what the New Zealand government decides to allow to happen.

Australia has turned into a patchwork of areas that allow free travel within smaller regions. A terrible environment to plan just about any large scale sporting competition within.

The NRL will be waiting as long as it possibly can to release the draw so that it can be the most reasonable, actionable draw possible at the time of its release.

Put simply, releasing the draw too early with so much uncertainty surrounding travel would just be a lot of guess work and a huge waste of time if the Covid situation changes once again.

