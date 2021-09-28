The 20 Worst NRL Teams Of All Time – An Audio History Of Rugby League

Sep 28, 2021 League Freak National Rugby League 0
Every so often a team gets off to a bad start to the season and you wonder just how bad things can get.
On the Fergo and The Freak NRL podcast Rugby League statistician Andrew Ferguson and Rugby League expert League Freak go through the 20 worst seasons a club has endured in the NRL’s history.
You can listen to the episode below:
What do you think of this list of teams? Did you hear your club pop up on this list?
If you would like to hear more from the Fergo and The Freak podcast, you can subscribe through the links here!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Sep 27, 2021 0
Sep 23, 2021 0
Sep 22, 2021 0
You must log in to post a comment.