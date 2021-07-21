Tevita Pangai Junior To Join Bulldogs In 2022 As Club Closes In On Paul Vaughan

A lot of player movement news today as Brisbane Broncos forward Tevita Pangai Junior has switched to the Penrith Panthers for the remainder of the 2021 NRL season before he moves on to join the Canterbury Bulldogs in 2022.

The Bulldogs are also close to signing sacked St George/Illawarra Dragons forward Paul Vaughan.

Those are two very good moves that will really boost the clubs forward stocks next season.

The Bulldogs have chosen to buy their way out of the whole the clubs finds itself in right now. With signings like Matthew Burton, Josh Addo-Carr and Matt Dufty, the Bulldogs will be a far better team next season.

Will Trent Barrett be up to the task of coaching a far better team? Only time will tell…

