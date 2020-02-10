Subscribe To The Best Rugby League Podcast On Spotify, Covering The NRL And Super League

Feb 10, 2020 League Freak Podcasts 0
You can now listen to the best Rugby League podcast on Spotify, one that covers the NRL, State Of Origin, Super League and International Rugby League while also delving into the most important moments in Rugby League history.
The Fergo and The Freak podcast is the fastest growing Rugby League podcast in the world, with interviews, current events, history, all while having a few laughs along the way.
From interviews with NRL referee Kasey Badger, journalist The Mole, Rugby League historian Tony Collins, to concussion talk with neuroscientist Allan Pearce, the Fergo and The Freak podcast will keep you up to date with the biggest issues in Rugby League.
