Round One Of The 2022 NRL Season Has Been Revealed!

Anticipation for the release of the 2022 NRL Draw has been high and now, the first round of games have been released!
The defending Premiers, the MIGHTY Penrith Panthers will take on the Manly Sea Eagles in round one, with Adam Reynolds taking on his former club in the South Sydney Rabbitohs, and the Melbourne Storm looking like they’ll put up the last cricket score of the end up summer up against the Wests Tigers.
ROUND 1, 2022
Thursday, March 10
Panthers vs Sea Eagles, 8.05pm at Bluebet Stadium
Friday, March 11
Raiders vs Sharks, 6pm at GIO Stadium
Broncos vs Rabbitohs, 8.05pm (AEDT) at Suncorp Stadium
Saturday, March 12
Roosters vs Knights, 3pm at SCG
Warriors vs Dragons, 5.30pm (AEST) at Sunshine Coast Stadium
Tigers vs Storm, 7.35pm at CommBank Stadium
Sunday, March 13
Eels vs Titans, 4.05pm at CommBank Stadium
Cowboys vs Bulldogs, 6.15pm (AEDT) at Queensland Country Bank Stadium
The Eels will be up against a Titans team that will give them a bit of a tough first up match, while Bulldogs fans get to see their new lineup against the Cowboys in the last game of the round.
The full draw will be release this week so go to the FULL 2022 NRL Draw by clicking HERE!
We will be doing a full review of the 2022 NRL Draw on the Fergo and The Freak podcast
As soon as the draw is announced we will be doing a FULL preview on The Fergo and The Freak NRL podcast.

