Round One Of The 2022 NRL Season Has Been Revealed!

Anticipation for the release of the 2022 NRL Draw has been high and now, the first round of games have been released!

The defending Premiers, the MIGHTY Penrith Panthers will take on the Manly Sea Eagles in round one, with Adam Reynolds taking on his former club in the South Sydney Rabbitohs, and the Melbourne Storm looking like they’ll put up the last cricket score of the end up summer up against the Wests Tigers.

ROUND 1, 2022

Thursday, March 10

Panthers vs Sea Eagles, 8.05pm at Bluebet Stadium

Friday, March 11

Raiders vs Sharks, 6pm at GIO Stadium

Broncos vs Rabbitohs, 8.05pm (AEDT) at Suncorp Stadium

Saturday, March 12

Roosters vs Knights, 3pm at SCG

Warriors vs Dragons, 5.30pm (AEST) at Sunshine Coast Stadium

Tigers vs Storm, 7.35pm at CommBank Stadium

Sunday, March 13

Eels vs Titans, 4.05pm at CommBank Stadium

Cowboys vs Bulldogs, 6.15pm (AEDT) at Queensland Country Bank Stadium

The Eels will be up against a Titans team that will give them a bit of a tough first up match, while Bulldogs fans get to see their new lineup against the Cowboys in the last game of the round.

