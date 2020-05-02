POLL: Which Of These Unbeaten Teams Is Most Likely To Win The 2020 NRL Premiership?

May 02, 2020 League Freak National Rugby League 0
With the season looking to get back underway on May 28th its time to start thinking about where the NRL premiership season stands right now.
After two rounds of the 2020 NRL season we have 6 teams that remain unbeaten.
So, which of these teams is more met likely to win the 2020 NRL Premiership when the season gets back under way?
VOTE
It should be a very interesting re-start to the 2020 season. It is anyones guess as to who starts off the best and if the first two rounds will be any indications of who the team to beat is.
While you ponder those questions feel free to go back to a simpler time, before the pandemic hit and we were all locked away inout homes.
Take a listen to the pre-pandemic Fergo and The Freak 2020 NRL season preview!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Apr 09, 2020 0
Feb 10, 2020 0
Feb 03, 2020 0
May 02, 2020 0
May 01, 2020 0
You must log in to post a comment.