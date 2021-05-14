POLL: What Do You Think Of The NRL’s New Sin Bin Rules?

The NRL changed the rules of the game, again, heading into NRL Magic Round and the result saw 8 players sin binned over 2 games.

Both games were scrappy and very hard to watch. We saw players sin binned for slight head contact while others were sent to the sin bin after a number of “six again” calls in a row.

I wont to know what you think of all of these sin binnings!

Also, make sure you subscribe to the Fergo and The Freak podcast where we will discuss this poll and all the way the new rules have effected games this weekend.

8 players sent to the sin bin in two terrible games of football. We need to revert back to the rules we had at the kickoff of the 2020 season. Nothing was wrong with the game. These changes have all been unnecessary. #RugbyLeague #NRL — League Freak (@LeagueFreak) May 14, 2021

