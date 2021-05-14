 

POLL: What Do You Think Of The NRL’s New Sin Bin Rules?

The NRL changed the rules of the game, again, heading into NRL Magic Round and the result saw 8 players sin binned over 2 games.

Both games were scrappy and very hard to watch. We saw players sin binned for slight head contact while others were sent to the sin bin after a number of “six again” calls in a row.

I wont to know what you think of all of these sin binnings!

What Do You Think Of The NRL's New Sin Bin Rules?

