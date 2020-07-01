POLL: Should NRL Clubs Get More Than One Captains Challenge?

Jul 01, 2020 League Freak National Rugby League 0
The captains challenge has been through in for the 2020 season and so far we have seen some mixed results.
When it works and a team gets a call overturned it is great. When a team challenges a call and it turns out they are completely wrong and the decision is not overturned, it is even better!
Some people within the media are suggesting teams should get a second captains challenge. I disagree. The thing is…I want to hear what you think!
So VOTE!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
