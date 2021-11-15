Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 363 – Reading Our YouTube Comments – PART 2

In this episode Freak and The Fergo chat about unvaccinated NRL players, a judgmental BJ, The NRL draw and Kenyan expansion of the NRL.

We then get stuck into part two of the YouTube comments that we have been going through. Some really good points have been made in the comments!

Part three will be coming up in the next episode!

Twitter

AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak

Patreon

Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!

Websites

The Rugby League Project

The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak

Rugby League Podcasting Network

NRL Rumours

NRL Breaking News

FergoandTheFreak.com

#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #StateOfOrigin #Origin #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal

2022 NRL Podcast, The Official NRL website, NRL News, 2022 NRL Draw, 2023 NRL Draw, Buy NRL Tickets,



Click here to listen to this episode!

Related