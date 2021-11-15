Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 363 – Reading Our YouTube Comments – PART 2

Nov 15, 2021 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode Freak and The Fergo chat about unvaccinated NRL players, a judgmental BJ, The NRL draw and Kenyan expansion of the NRL.
We then get stuck into part two of the YouTube comments that we have been going through. Some really good points have been made in the comments!
Part three will be coming up in the next episode!
AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak
