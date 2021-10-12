Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 355 – Why Won’t French People Travel To Pies Shops In Warrington?

In this episode the boys talk about St Helens winning the 2021 Super League Grand Final and Toulouse Olympique winning the Championship Grand Final.

Then they talk about how so many English supporters when into a full on raging whinge about the lack of away fans French teams in Super League will take to their failing, dying clubs.

Then a little about the NRL expansion into far off Brisbane and a little sprinkling of Wests Tigers talk!

