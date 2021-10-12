Podcast: Fergo and The Freak – Episode 355 – Why Won’t French People Travel To Pies Shops In Warrington?

Oct 12, 2021 League Freak Fergo and The Freak 0
In this episode the boys talk about St Helens winning the 2021 Super League Grand Final and Toulouse Olympique winning the Championship Grand Final.
Then they talk about how so many English supporters when into a full on raging whinge about the lack of away fans French teams in Super League will take to their failing, dying clubs.
Then a little about the NRL expansion into far off Brisbane and a little sprinkling of Wests Tigers talk!
Follow the boys on Twitter at AndrewRLP and LeagueFreak
Visit The Rugby League Project for all your Rugby League statistics and The Official Website Of The Glorious League Freak for all your Rugby League news and opinions.
Support the boys on Patreon at Rugby League Project Patreon and the League Freak Patreon!
Visit Rugby League Podcasting Network and NRL Rumours as well as NRL Breaking News
Last but not least visit the official podcast website at FergoandTheFreak.com
#RugbyLeague #NRL #RFL #SuperLeague #NSW #QLD #Sport #Rugby #IntRL #RugbyWorldCup #StateOfOrigin #Origin #RLWC #Podcast #LiveSport #GreatAustralianPodcasts #NRLPodcast #SuperLeaguePodcast #RugbyPodcast #SportPodcast #RugbyLeaguePodcast #History #RugbyHistory #InternationalRL #RLWC9s #RedV #ThunderAndLightning #NRLGrandFinal
Click here to listen to this episode!
A well known Rugby League writer, League Freak has established a reputation among supporters of the game for his fearless commentary and unmatched insight. With a reach that spans both sides of the globe, League Freak has produced an independent network that allows him to distribute content to his many thousands of followers. He is the owner and main author of LeagueFreak.com
Oct 09, 2021 0
Oct 04, 2021 0
Oct 03, 2021 0
Oct 04, 2021 0
Oct 04, 2021 0
You must log in to post a comment.